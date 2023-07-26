Watch Nation Of Language’s powerful, star-studded video for ‘Too Much, Enough’

Nation Of Language have shared ‘Too Much, Enough’ – the latest single to be taken from their upcoming album ‘Strange Disciple’. Check out the star-studded music video below.

The single is the fourth track to be shared from their upcoming album, and sees the members highlight the negative consequences of becoming immersed in the endless “angering, addictive and anxiety-inducing TV news cycles”.

It also sees the trio – comprised of Ian Devaney, Aidan Noell and Alex MacKay – satirise what they see as “outrageous” television broadcasts, developing a video starring Emmy-nominated actor Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia), as well as fellow musicians Reggie Watts, Kevin Morby, Tomberlin, Moldy Peaches’ Adam Green, and LVL UP’s Greg Rutkin.

Various family members and friends also star in the visual accompaniment, with the band playing their synth-driven uplifting melodies over the top. The video was directed by Robert Kolodny.

“‘Too Much, Enough’ is a song born out of an exhaustion with the 24-hour news cycle and the outrage bait it uses to get everyone permanently wound up,” the band state, reflecting on the inspiration behind the track.

“When it came to creating a visual to go alongside the song, we didn’t want the music video to be its own form of outrage bait so we went with a more absurdist approach, gathering some friends of ours, and of our incredible director Robert Kolodny, to make something fun and outlandish to that effect.

“It’s a powerful thing to deny someone the ability to manipulate your most destructive emotions, and that’s something we want to celebrate here,” they continued.

The track is part of the band’s forthcoming third LP, ‘Strange Disciple’ – following on from previous singles ‘Sole Obsession’, ‘Weak In Your Light’ and ‘Stumbling Still’. So far, each of the tracks hone in on the overarching message that the band wanted to convey in the album: drawing attention to the unhealthy infatuations and obsessions that lie within everyday life.

“The overarching theme of ‘Strange Disciple’ is infatuation and how one’s reality can be warped by it,” the members explained. “We went a more romantic route… but News is one of those less interpersonal activities it feels like everyone takes part in, so we wanted to show our disciple is just as susceptible to it as any other figure.”

‘Strange Disciple’ is out on September 15 via PIAS, pre-order the album here.

Later this year, Nation of Language are set to embark on a series of UK and European tour dates, including a gig at HEAVEN in London.

The UK leg of the tour will kick off in the capital on September 17, before making stops in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and more – eventually ending with a final show in Newcastle on October 7. Find a list of UK tour dates below and remaining tickets here.

Nation Of Language’s UK tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

27 – London, HEAVEN

28 – Brighton, Concorde 2

29 – Bristol, Marble Factory

30 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms



OCTOBER

4 – Manchester, New Century

5 – Leeds, Stylus

6 – Sheffield, Foundry

7 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

‘Strange Disciple’ will be the trio’s first full-length album since 2021’s ‘A Way Forward’. In a five-star review of the project, NME praised the band for creating an album that was “fuzzy and nostalgic, but also pure and inventive all at once”.

“This devotion to decades gone by, as well as a playful spirit, is evident throughout the record,” it read.

“Take the understated disco bassline of ‘The Grey Commute’, which leaps forward into brighter ‘80s ground, or ‘Across That Fine Line’, a triumphant anthem that’s powered by a sense of urgency and vitality. It can’t have been an easy task bettering their debut offering, but Nation Of Language have here – and, in turn, they’ve delivered a true modern-day classic of the synth-pop genre.”