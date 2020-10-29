Listen to a slick new remix of Royal Blood’s ‘Trouble’s Coming’

Royal Blood have shared a new remix of their recent single ‘Trouble’s Coming’ – listen below.

The rock duo’s first ever official remix arrives courtesy of DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine (aka Tino Piontek), who’s transformed the comeback track into a slick, modern disco smash.

Piontek’s reimagining of ‘Trouble’s Coming’ received its first play on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show this evening (October 29).

Royal Blood released ‘Trouble’s Coming’ last month, which marked their first new material since their 2017 album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ Last week, the band shared the single’s official video from director Dir. Lx.

Upon the song’s release, frontman Mike Kerr told NME: “We realised that this much dancier sound really lent itself to the kind of music we were already making.

“We found this through-line between classic rock, dance music and disco music where, to me, some of the best fretting ever is AC/DC. They always play over this straight beat. It’s just like a heartbeat through the songs that never stops. Then these riffs just cut over the top.”

He added: “All we had to do was speed it up and it gave us this new approach to what we did. It felt like we were seeing in colour for the first time.”

Elsewhere, Kerr explained that the songs featured on Royal Blood’s upcoming third album would each “have their own personality” that “encapsulates the change and progression that we’ve made as a band and as people”.

Meanwhile, Kerr is set to appear on Architects’ new album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’.