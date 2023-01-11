Listen to “reimagined and re-recorded” version of U2’s ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’

U2 have released the first track from their new compilation album of “reimagined and re-recorded” songs – listen to ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’ below.

‘Songs Of Surrender’, which was announced yesterday, will feature 40 songs from across their career and will be released on March 17, 2023. You can pre-order the album here.

The announcement came after fans were sent letters from the band’s guitarist The Edge teasing the new project.

In the letters, the musician told fans that most of U2’s work “was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men” and that the songs had changed over the years to “mean something quite different to us now”.

‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’, the first track to be made available, originally appeared on the band’s 1984 album ‘The Unforgettable Fire’, which was their fourth studio album.

Listen to the new recording below.

Curated and produced by The Edge, ‘Songs Of Surrender’ will see the band revisiting tracks such as ‘With Or Without You’, ‘One’, ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ and ‘Invisible’ with new arrangements and in some cases, new lyrics.

Speaking of the project, The Edge said: “Music allows you to time travel, and we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st century reimagining.

“What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation. Intimacy replaced post punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible.”

The 40 newly recorded tracks are collected together under each of the four bandmember names across four separate ‘albums’, with The Edge adding: “Hearing the songs interact, and finding the running orders for the four albums was really thrilling; finding the surprising segues, getting a chance to DJ. Once we had four distinct albums it was easy to see who would be the figurehead for each one.”

The full ‘Songs Of Surrender’ tracklist is as follows:

Side 1 – The Edge

1. ‘One’

2. ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’

3. ‘Stories For Boys’

4. ’11 O’Clock Tick Tock’

5. ‘Out Of Control’

6. ‘Beautiful Day’

7. ‘Bad’

8. ‘Every Breaking Wave’

9. ‘Walk On (Ukraine)’

10. ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’

Side 2 – Larry

1. ‘Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses’

2. ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’

3. ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’

4. ‘Red Hill Mining Town’

5. ‘Ordinary Love’

6. ‘Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own’

7. ‘Invisible’

8. ‘Dirty Day’

9. ‘The Miracle Of Joey Ramone’

10. ‘City Of Blinding Lights’

Side 3 – Adam

1. ‘Vertigo’

2. ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’

3. ‘Electrical Storm’

4. ‘The Fly’

5. ‘If God Will Send His Angels’

6. ‘Desire’

7. ‘Until The End Of The World’

8. ‘Song For Someone’

9. ‘All I Want Is You’

10. ‘Peace On Earth’

Side 4 – Bono

1. ‘With Or Without You’

2. ‘Stay’

3. ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’

4. ‘Lights Of Home’

5. ‘Cedarwood Road’

6. ‘I Will Follow’

7. ‘Two Hearts Beat As One’

8. ‘Miracle Drug’

9. ‘The Little Things That Give You Away’

10. ’40’