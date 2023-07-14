Thirty Seconds To Mars share motivational new song ‘Get Up Kid’

Thirty Seconds To Mars have shared the latest single from their upcoming album, ‘It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day’. Check out ‘Get Up Kid’ below.

The single is the third track to be released ahead of the forthcoming LP — which will be the sixth studio album by the American rock band — and follows on from previous singles ‘Stuck’ and ‘Life Is Beautiful’.

In the release, the duo, brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, share a message of determination with fans, as the motivational track encourages listeners to stay resilient through trying times.

“God broke my heart, but life ain’t got any laws / Reached the border, now I’m climbin’ up the walls,” Leto sings. “It’s bittersweet to love someone but to watch them leave / You took the wind out of me and knocked me off my feet / Get up kid, don’t give in / Waited your whole life for this.” Check out the track below.

Ahead of its release, Jared Leto teased the release online and revealed that the song was about the ups and downs of life, and how he is thankful for the support he has from his sibling.

“[It] got me thinking about things… Sometimes life is easy. Sometimes it’s not,” he wrote in the update, sharing an image of them both as children.

“But I’m lucky because I have my brother to share this journey with. No matter how hard life might seem at times we always have each other to turn to. Feeling grateful for that. And for all of you.”

The forthcoming LP will be the band’s first new music in five years, and the follow-up to their 2018 album ‘AMERICA’. Visit here to pre-order the album.

Speaking to NME in 2021, Leto confirmed that the band had penned around 200 tracks for their upcoming sixth studio album. “So we have so many songs now,” he shared. “We really took advantage of that time in lockdown, and hunkered down and started writing.”

In the time since their last album, Jared Leto has continued his prolific acting career, and recently made headlines for his eccentric outfit at this year’s Met Gala.

This year’s Met Gala theme was a tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Lagerfeld was best known for his work as the creative director of luxury brand Chanel from 1983 until his death. For the event, Leto arrived in a realistic cat costume, aiming to pay homage to Lagerfeld’s beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette.

He also made headlines once again last month, when the actor and musician was spotted scaling the wall of a German hotel without a harness.

In the footage, he can be seen climbing a stone wall of five-star Hotel De Rome in Berlin while wearing joggers and a t-shirt – a group of passers-by are also seen gathering around the area to observe what was going on.