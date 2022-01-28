Listen to A. Nayaka’s new drill track, ‘Balance’

Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka has made a foray into drill with his new single ‘Balance’.

Released on Friday (January 28) via Def Jam Indonesia, the fresh single chronicles the rapper’s struggles with balancing several aspects of his personal life, including “money and love life”, per a press statement.

“The money kinda changed me but I know it never made me,” Ariel Nayaka raps: “Guess I always lie to my girls so they don’t get too attached / So I could focus on me and focus on getting the bag”.

Listen to ‘Balance’ below.

‘Balance’ also marks the first time that the Indonesian rapper has experimented with drill beats. “Drill has been on my playlist since the start of the pandemic,” he explained in a statement. “Drill has [a] unique groove compared to more traditional hip-hop/rap.

“It felt like a new challenge to me; to be able to write lyrics and melodies on a drill beat. And to be honest, one of the main reasons is to plant my flag in the real of drill music.”

‘Balance’ marks A. Nayaka’s first single of the year, following a remix of Noui’s ‘Reverie (The Sweeter It Is)’ in November. In October, the rapper shared a short cover of Kanye West’s ‘Moon’, for which he penned his own original verse.

In late May, A. Nayaka teamed up with Malaysia’s SonaOne and Singapore’s YHB Sleepsalot for ‘Orang Lain’. The track has since gotten two remixes: one featuring Filipino artists Fateeha and Tiffany Lhei, and a second all-Malaysian posse cut with Joe Flizzow, SYA, Airliftz, Yonnyboii, Zynakal, and Senna.