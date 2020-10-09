Listen to a new Tony Visconti remix of David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’

A new ‘2020 mix’ of David Bowie‘s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ has landed – hear it below.

The remix comes courtesy of producer Tony Visconti, and is lifted from ‘Metrobolist’, a new reissue of Bowie’s 1970 album ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, which lands next month.

To mark its 50th anniversary, ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ will be re-released on November 6 with its original title of ‘Metrobolist’.

Bowie initially wanted to use this title as a tribute to the 1927 film of the same name by Fritz Lang. However, Mercury Records changed the name of the record at the last minute without seeking Bowie’s approval first.

Visconti has remixed the entire album for the new project – listen to his version of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ below.

Announced last month, ‘Metrobolist’ will be released on November 6 via Parlophone Records with new artwork on 180-gram black vinyl as well as limited edition, numbered gold and white vinyl.

The new reissue is the latest in a long line of Bowie reissues to be shared across 2020. The star’s 1975 album ‘Young Americans’ received a limited edition vinyl reissue in celebration of its 45th anniversary last month, while ‘Something in the Air (Live Paris 99)’, a 15-track LP capturing Bowie’s 1999 performance in France as part of his ‘Hours Tour’, was also released. Another Bowie live album, ‘LiveAndWell.com’, came out back in May.

Six new Bowie live albums are also set to be released physically across the end of 2020 and the start of next year.

‘Brilliant Live Adventures’ will see previously unreleased live recordings by the late star from 1995-1999 released on limited edition vinyl and CD.