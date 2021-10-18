Listen to a preview of ABBA’s catchy new track ‘Just A Notion’

ABBA have previewed a snippet of a new track called ‘Just A Notion’ – you can check it out below.

In September, the iconic four-piece made their monumental comeback, announcing the release of their new album also called ‘Voyage’, due out November 5 – and dropping the singles ‘I Still Have The Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.

They also revealed their forthcoming tour will see a “digital” version of ABBA (not holograms) perform alongside a 10-piece live band. The run of shows will take place at the purpose-built, 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, starting May 27, 2022.

Advertisement

Today (October 18), ABBA took to TikTok to share a video clip teasing a catchy new single entitled ‘Just A Notion’. In the clip, the Swedish group’s new song plays at a low volume until a hand turns it up on a speaker dial.

“It’s happening…,” the group captioned the short clip, along with the hashtags #ABBA, #DancingWithABBA and #JustANotion. You can listen to the snippet of the new song below.

Pre-orders for ABBA‘s new album ‘Voyage’ have broken records in the UK after over 80,000 copies were purchased in its first three days of availability.

Universal Music UK have claimed it’s their biggest ever album pre-order, breaking the previous record set by Take That for their ‘Progress’ and ‘III’ albums, according to Music Business Worldwide.

Check out NME‘s interview with the producers and directors on what to expect from the ABBA live show here, along with details on how long it might run for, and Righton explaining what went into putting the live band together here as well as bandmember Little Boots telling us about her part in the project here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has said that the music industry today places “very little” value on songwriters.

Speaking in the context of the ongoing streaming rates for musicians and writers, Ulvaeus said the industry placed little value on songwriters thanks to the low returns streaming brings.

It comes after Ulvaeus launched a new initiative called Credits Due, aiming to tackle issues surrounding music royalties and metadata.

The campaign comes from a collaboration between The Ivors Academy and The Music Rights Awareness Foundation (MRAF), of which Ulvaeus is a co-founder, and was unveiled at the 2021 Ivor Novello awards.

Credits Due has the aim of ensuring that “complete and accurate song metadata is attached to all recordings at the point of creation,” leading to all songwriters and contributors being accurately and fairly paid for their work.