Listen to a preview of STAYC’s forthcoming single album ‘We Need Love’

STAYC have shared a preview of their upcoming single album ‘We Need Love’ through a highlight medley.

On July 14, the K-pop girl group released a brief video featuring brief snippets of the tracks from their forthcoming single album, ‘We Need Love’, complete with information on song credits.

All four tracks on ‘We Need Love’ have been written and composed by hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung, frequent STAYC collaborator Jeon Goon, and producers Rado and Flyt. Black Eyed Pilseung are also the executives of STAYC’s music label High Up Entertainment.

The first track of ‘We Need Love’ is set to be ‘Beautiful Monster’, which will also be the record’s lead single. Other tracks previewed also include ‘I Like It’, ‘Love’ and a TAK remix of the girl group’s previous title track ‘RUN2U’. The single album is due out on July 19 at 6pm KST.

In a previously released behind-the-scenes video for ‘We Need Love’, STAYC opened up about their experiences recording for the new project, saying it felt “different” compared to their previous material. “I don’t think idol music can be defined as a genre, but it felt less like idol music,” said Sieun, as the group nodded in agreement. “I really liked that about it.”

The forthcoming single album will be the girl group’s second release of the year, following their February mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’, which featured the hit title track ‘RUN2U’.

In a glowing four-star review of that record, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo described ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ as “a mature, ambitious return that ups the ante”, and proves “that STAYC have the mettle to continue pushing the envelope with every record they put out, while not having to completely reinvent themselves every time”.

Meanwhile, the girl group are set to perform at this year’s three-day KCON LA convention, which is set to take place from August 19 to 21 at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center located in downtown Los Angeles. It will also notably be the event’s first in-person iteration in over two years since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.