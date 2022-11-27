Listen to a snippet of Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Pointless’ and confirmed it will arrive next week – listen to the snippet below.

‘Pointless’ is due out next Friday (December 2) and will be the second preview of Capaldi’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following comeback single ‘Forget Me’.

The follow up to the Scotsman’s 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, will be released on May 19, 2023 on EMI Records and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

‘Forget Me’ was released earlier this year and came complete with a music video that recreated Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.

As revealed in an Instagram post, ‘Pointless’ is a love song that features the lyric: “When everything’s pointless, there’s one person that makes it all worthwhile.”

Listen to a preview of the studio version as well as a piano-based recording of Capaldi singing the track below.

A third video also previews the song alongside footage of Capaldi cuddling up to a cardboard cut-out of Ed Sheeran. Last week, Capaldi’s 2018 song ‘Someone You Loved’ surpassed Ed Sheeran as the UK’s most streamed song of all time.

The singer-songwriter previously said of his the new record: “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.”

He added: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Capaldi has also announced an extensive UK/European arena tour in 2023, which kicks off at Leeds Direct Arena on January 14 with further dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Exeter.

See the full list of dates below. You can buy tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH 2023

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle