Listen to a snippet of new Paramore song ‘The News’

Paramore have posted a snippet of what appears to be their next single.

‘The News’, which is the second song on the tracklist of their forthcoming album ‘This Is Why‘ according to Genius, looks set to arrive next Thursday (December 8), according to a TikTok video posted by the band that’s soundtracked by it.

In the clip, which was shared yesterday (November 30), it appears that singer Hayley Williams is mailing a CD copy of ‘The News’ to a fan called ‘gwizzle’. For context, the name ‘gwizzle’ is mentioned on the band’s cryptic website paramore.net and it’s the TikTok handle of a Paramore fan who’s posed many clips in which they show off their fandom.

Advertisement

Last year, Williams personally delivered a CD of her then-new solo song ‘My Limb’ to a fan in Nashville. It seems that Williams and co. are pulling off a similar stunt in promotion of their first album since 2017’s ‘After Laughter’.

‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September.

You can see Paramore’s TikTok video about ‘The News’ below as well as gwizzle’s reaction videos:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paramore recently invited a disabled fan on stage to perform ‘Misery Business’ during a show in Atlanta, Georgia.

On November 15, the band played at the Tabernacle concert hall in Atlanta where they continued their renewed tradition of asking crowd members to assist on their 2007 classic ‘Misery Business’.

One of the chosen fans that evening was 23-year-old disabled actress and artist Macayla Smith, who later wrote about her experience on Instagram. See footage here.