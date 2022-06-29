Listen to a snippet of The 1975’s comeback single ‘Part Of The Band’

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has shared a snippet of the band’s comeback single ‘Part Of The Band’ – check it out below.

The new track is set to land on July 7, and was first teased last month when mysterious posters appeared in London featuring a black-and-white photo of Healy taken from a distance. That date was then confirmed as one of significance for the band ahead of the release of their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.

Yesterday (June 28) lyrics to the track appeared on more billboards, and Healy has now taken to Instagram to share the first sonic teaser of the song.

Listen to the 10-second, saxophone-flecked teaser and see the full lyrics to ‘Part Of The Band’ below.

“She was part of the airforce

I was part of the band

I always used to bust into her hand

In my imagination

I was living my best life

Living with my parents

Way before the paying penance and verbal propellants

And my cancellations

And I fell in love with a boy,

it was kinda lame

I was Rimbaud and he was Paul Verlaine

In my imagination

So many cringes in the heroin binges,

I was coming off the hinges,

Living on the fringes of my imagination

Enough about me now

‘You gotta talk about the people baby’

Now I’m at home – somewhere I don’t like

Eating stuff off of motorbikes

Coming to her lookalikes

I can’t get the language right

Just tell me what’s unladylike

I know some Vaccinista tote bag chic baristas sitting in east on their communista keisters writing about their ejaculations

I like my men like I like my coffee – full of soy milk and so sweet it won’t offend anybody whilst staining the pages of The Nation

A Xanax and a Newport

‘I take care of my kids’ she said

The worst of inside of us begets that feeling on the internet

It’s like someone intended it

A diamond in the rough begets the diamond with a scruff you get

Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?

I’ve not picked up that in 1,400 days and 9 hours and 16 minutes babe – it’s kind of my daily iteration.”

This August, The 1975 will make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

The band’s most recent album came in mid-2020 with ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, and at the start of the 2022, they shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.