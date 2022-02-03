Listen to a teaser of Liam Gallagher’s new single ‘Everything’s Electric’

Liam Gallagher has shared a teaser of his upcoming new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ – listen to it below.

Gallagher shared the post on TikTok and wrote: “‘Everything’s Electric’ Midnight Tonight, C’mon You Know.”

Gallagher previously announced details of the new single last month. After teasing some “fucking massive” news on Twitter on January 19, the former Oasis frontman confirmed a day later that the track will arrive tomorrow (February 4).

It’ll be the first preview of his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’, which is out on May 22.

You can listen to the clip here, which Gallagher shared along with a short video.

Gallagher has also been announced as one of the acts to perform at the BRIT Awards 2022 next week.

This year’s ceremony is due to take place at The O2 in London on February 8, with comedian Mo Gilligan replacing Jack Whitehall on hosting duties.

Gallagher confirmed to fans on Twitter that he will perform ‘Everything’s Electric’ at the event.

Gallagher also hinted recently that an Oasis deep cut could make a return to his live solo set.

On January 24, Gallagher told a fan on Twitter that he’d like to return ‘I Can See A Liar’ – from 2000’s ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ – to his live shows.

One of Gallagher’s fans asked: “If you could sing an Oasis song that you haven’t sung in several years, what song would it be?”

Gallagher replied: “‘I Can See A Liar’ is tickling my maltesesrs [sic] these days.”

The song was performed only handful of times by Oasis, the last time being on The Late Show With David Letterman back in May 2000.