Listen to Afgan and Jackson Wang’s slinky new single ‘M.I.A’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Afgan and Jackson Wang of GOT7 fame have released a new collaborative single, ‘M.I.A’.

The duo, who met in 2019, completed the slinky track about a year ago, Afgan revealed on Instagram. Due to the pandemic, they decided to hold off from releasing it.

“My producer, The Aristocrats, were showing me a selection of beats, and the intro of “M.I.A.” came across and it instantly felt like my sound. It’s a feel-good song and I think at this time in the world, we need more songs like this,” Afgan said in a press statement.

Stream ‘M.I.A.’ below.

Afgan has also teased a “seductive” music video for ‘M.I.A.’ “The MV shoot was so much fun, we got to play out fantasies and we showed a more seductive side in this video, which is something I’ve never done before,” he said.

The music video for ‘M.I.A.’ will drop tomorrow (March 20) at 12pm WIB. Watch a brief teaser below:

Last month, Afgan became the second Indonesian act to sign with US label EMPIRE alongside Ramengvrl, making his international debut with the single ‘Say I’m Sorry’ after a 13-year stint in the Indonesian circuit.

Following the track’s release, Afgan appeared alongside the likes of Benjamin Kheng and EstelleFly and more at the third TikTok Music Night in mid February.

Jackson Wang, on the other hand, most recently featured on Korean star Rain’s song ‘Magnetic’. The two also starred in an accompanying music video for the track. Prior to the collaboration, Wang had announced that he will be releasing an English album in August.