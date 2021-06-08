Listen to Ai.Z’s debut single ‘The Last Thing’, written by Yuna

Ai.Z – the solo project of Malaysian singer-songwriter Aizat Amdan – has released his debut single titled ‘The Last Thing’.

The track premiered via Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show earlier today (June 8). It is written by fellow Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna and features production from Kuizz.

‘The Last Thing’ is a modern R&B track that hears Ai.Z dealing with unresolved feelings after a break-up. “I see you on Instagram / Living your life, oh I wish you well / No make-up, perfect, baby you’re worth it,” he sings.

Listen to it below:

Prior to the release, Yuna took to Instagram on Sunday (June 6) to share a clip of Ai.Z performing the chorus of the song a capella style. “A new era!!! It’s an honour to write this song for one of my best friends ever and one of the best singers I’ve ever met!!” she wrote.

Amdan first started his music career in 2007 as a contestant on the fifth season of Akademi Fantasia. Since then, Amdan has released two studio albums and a slew of singles, the most recent being April’s ‘Mata Hati’.

Yuna, on the other hand, is currently working on her upcoming fifth studio album. The artist revealed back in April that she has been working on the album with producer Malay, who’s best known for his work on Frank Ocean’s seminal 2012 album ‘Channel Orange’.

Yuna’s upcoming album has yet to receive a release date, as it is currently “maybe 70 (per cent), but it can be 50” completed. She also added: “I’m trying not to rush the process. Let things happen naturally.”