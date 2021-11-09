Listen to Ai.Z’s second single, ‘Use Me’, co-written by Yuna

Malaysian singer-songwriter Ai.Z has released his second single, entitled ‘Use Me’.

The fresh single arrived on major streaming platforms on Friday, November 8. The track, co-written by fellow Malaysian artist Yuna, was produced by Kuizz and Lincoln Jesser.

‘Use Me’ is about earnestly providing for a significant other, whether it be emotional support or items such as credit cards, sweaters and more: “Girl just drive my car / Use my credit card / Keep a copy of the keys to my house, yeah / Keep a copy of the keys to my heart, yeah”.

Advertisement

The contemporary R&B track combines Ai.Z’s soulful vocals with bright instrumentation comprising bright electric guitar chords, a funky bassline and keys and synths.

Listen to ‘Use Me’ below.

‘Use Me’ serves as the second track that Ai.Z – real name Aizat Amdan – has released under his new moniker. In June, Ai.Z made his debut with the single ‘The Last Thing’. The track, which was also co-written by Yuna, premiered via Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 and has amassed over 640,000 streams since its release.

Aizat Amdan first began his music career in 2007 as a contestant on the fifth season of Malaysian reality television show Akademi Fantasia. Since then, he has released two studio albums and a slew of singles under his own name, the most recent being late August’s ‘Perkasakan Suara Malaysia (Terus Bersinar)’.