Listen to Alan Vega’s ‘Nike Soldier’ from lost album ‘Mutator’

Sacred Bones Records are set to release a lost album by the late Suicide frontman Alan Vega – you can hear a preview of the posthumous record in the form of ‘Nike Soldier’ below.

The album is the first in a new series of archive releases consisting of music that was written and recorded by Vega, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 78, that wasn’t released before his death.

‘Mutator’ will be released on April 23 via Sacred Bones Records, and will be the first taste of the voluminous ‘Vega Vault’ of unreleased Vega material that is now set to see the light of day.

The album in question was initially recorded with Vega’s longtime collaborator and wife Liz Lamere between 1995-96, and was discovered in the vault in 2019 by both Lamere and Vega’s close friend and confidante Jared Artaud. The pair then finished mixing and producing the songs to complete the album.

Speaking about the release, Lamere commented: “In all of his artistic expressions Alan had a unique ability to pull from an eclectic mix of cultural references and turn them on their head. If we asked him to to give us a quote about ‘Nike Soldier’ he’d say ‘Do it Just’.”

As for ‘Nike Solider’ – which you can hear in the above Jacqueline Castel-directed video above – Artaud said: “Working on this album, I was blown away by the sheer intensity and raw power of Alan’s ability to transform sound and deliver inimitable one-take vocal performances.

“‘Nike Soldier’ is a supreme example of Alan’s unparalleled instincts.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Mutator’ below.

1. Trinity

2. Fist

3. Muscles

4. Samurai

5. Filthy

6. Nike Soldier

7. Psalm 68

8. Breathe