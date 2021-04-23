Listen to Alien Lipstick Fire’s dreamy single ‘Saturday Night’

Malaysian indie rock band Alien Lipstick Fire have dropped a dreamy single titled ‘Saturday Night’.

The track, uploaded on major streaming services on Friday (April 23), comes ahead of their upcoming album slated to be released this July.

The track touches on how Saturday nights used to be something to look forward to after a busy week, but have eventually become “another ordinary night”, the band said in a press statement.

Listen to Alien Lipstick Fire’s new single below.



“Malcolm [Bagiu, guitarist] wrote a riff for the previous EP, ‘The Late Hours’, when we were all stuck in our homes but we never got the chance to use it, so we revisited the riff and added some parts which slowly became into this song,” bassist Benjamin Sinidol explained in a press release.

‘Saturday Night’ arrives a month after their psychedelic single ‘Mongol Fang’, the band’s first release of the year.

Both 2021 releases are also their follow-up to their December single ‘Phasing In’, and are among four singles leading up to the full-length album. The record will be the follow-up to their EP ‘The Late Hours’, and is tipped to feature collaborations with artists such as Pastel Lite and Lost Spaces.

The Kuala Lumpur-based band consist of James Sharkey (lead vocals & guitars), Malcolm Bagiu (guitar & vocals), Benjamin Sinidol (bass), and Hazim Aziz (drums).

Prior to the release of ‘Phasing In’ last year, Alien Lipstick Fire competed for a RM20,000 grant in the Levi’s Malaysia Music Project showcase. The band went up against rapper Dato’ Maw, singer-songwriter MAYABAYU and rock band Margasatwa – the last of whom emerged as the contest winners.

Earlier this month, the band performed a live-streamed showcase of their sophomore EP, ‘The Late Hours’ with special guest Allester Shaun. Watch highlights of the show below.