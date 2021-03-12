Listen to Alien Lipstick Fire’s psychedelic new single ‘Mongol Fang’

Malaysian indie rock quartet Alien Lipstick Fire have released their latest single, ‘Mongol Fang’.

The psychedelic track, released today (March 12), is the band’s first release of the year, and their follow-up to December single ‘Phasing In’.

Alien Lipstick Fire have been open about emulating Bombay Bicycle Club and Tame Impala, and ‘Mongol Fang’ captures those inspirations perfectly. Listen to their new single below.

Prior to the release of ‘Phasing In’ in December, Alien Lipstick Fire competed for a RM20,000 grant in the Levi’s Malaysia Music Project showcase. The band went up against rapper Dato’ Maw, singer-songwriter MAYABAYU and rock band Margasatwa, who later emerged as the showcase winners.

On Valentine’s Day this year, Alien Lipstick Fire performed their track ‘Can’t Sleep’ live at the Breaking Music office. Check out the performance below.

Last July, Alien Lipstick Fire released their sophomore EP, ‘The Late Hours’, which featured tracks such as ‘Higher Off The Ground’ and ‘8bit Sadness’. The band’s debut EP, ‘Different Days’ was released the year prior.

Alien Lipstick Fire formed officially in 2016, and toured the local circuit extensively leading up to their first release in 2018. The band have since grown a following from tracks such as ‘Different Days’ and ‘Can’t Sleep’.