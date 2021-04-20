Listen to Angel Olsen’s grand, orchestral rework of ‘Waving, Smiling’

Angel Olsen has shared a new track – listen to ‘Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)’ below.

The track is a reworking of ‘Waving, Smiling’, which appeared on Olsen’s 2020 album ‘Whole New Mess’. It’s taken from ‘Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories’, her recently-announced box set, which is due out next month.

The box set features Olsen’s two most recent studio albums, 2019’s ‘All Mirrors’ and last year’s ‘Whole New Mess’, as well as a bonus LP and a 40-page book collection which includes unseen photos, handwritten lyrics and original song sketches. It will come out on May 7 via Jagjaguwar.

Advertisement

Of the new song, Olsen said: “This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand.

It’s very me – I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point.”

Listen to the new track below.

Speaking about the box set, Olsen said: “It feels like part of my writing has come back from the past, and another part of it was waiting to exist.”

Alongside ‘All Mirrors’ and ‘Whole New Mess’, the release will feature a bonus LP titled ‘Far Memory’, featuring remixes, B-sides and a new cover of Roxy Music‘s ‘More Than This’.

Advertisement

So far, she’s shared the track ‘It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)’ from the upcoming release, a reworking of the title track from ‘Whole New Mess’.

Earlier this month, Olsen came out as gay in a new Instagram post. “My beau, I’m gay,” she wrote in a post while sharing photos of her partner.