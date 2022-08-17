Listen to Any Name’s Okay sophomore EP ‘Leaving Home’

Filipino alternative pop band Any Name’s Okay have released their second EP, ‘Leaving Home’.

The new record arrived today (August 17) on all major streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines. Composed of six tracks, the mini album includes previously released singles ‘Yugto’, ‘Limbo’ and ‘Discovery’ as well as the fresh drop ‘Today I Want To Live’ featuring soloist Coeli.

On a post on social media, the five-piece act described the EP as “a longing for something greater.” “It’s moving away from comfort and trekking to places we’ve yet to see,” they wrote. “In that movement, we learn so much more about ourselves that we wouldn’t have otherwise.

They also revealed that working on the record allowed them “to grow” with their listeners. “We hope ‘Leaving Home’ reminds you that a big and beautiful world is out there, simply waiting for you to pack your bags and go,” they added.

The indie-pop group will celebrate their new release with an EP launch on Saturday (August 20). Happening at the Dirty Kitchen (Gravity Art Space) in Quezon City, the band will play alongside fellow local musicians Clara Benin, Johnoy Danao, The Ridleys and Over October.

‘Leaving Home’ is Any Name’s Okay’s sophomore EP. It follows their 2019 release ‘All I Feel And See’, which carries the singles ‘Orasan’ and ‘Vivid’.