Listen to Ardhito Pramono and Erwin Gutawa’s rendition of ‘Masa Masa’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Ardhito Pramono and film score composer Erwin Gutawa have released ‘Masa Masa’, a cover of the 1987 song by jazz singer January Christy.

‘Masa Masa’ was issued last Friday (November 12) with a music video that premiered that evening. The single notably features Gutawa, who wrote the original song for Christy with lyricist Harry Kiss.

In this outing, Pramono retains the languid and breezy spirit of the original. The song was originally written as an anthem to inspire hope and optimism in troubled times.

The music video, directed by Pramono, shows him travelling across the city to sing and dance with people with microphone and boombox in hand.

The journey culminates in Pramono entering a studio, where a choir uplifts the song’s coda with Gutawa accompanying on keyboards. Watch it below.

According to Erwin Gutawa Productions, the duo decided to cover the song because its lyrics feel more relevant in Indonesia’s current climate.

The choir that appears at the end of the song was also put together by Pramono and Gutawa, who picked high school students from an open audition conducted via social media.

Earlier this year, Pramono released a pop album for children titled ‘Semar & Pasukan Monyet’. He followed it up with ‘Yth: NAIF’, a collaborative track he released with Diskoria and Isyana Sarasvati.

The singer-songwriter dropped his first EP in 2017, and made his acting debut in 2020 with a starring role in Nanti Kita Cerita Tentang Hari Ini and Story of Kale: When Someone’s In Love, the latter featuring his song ‘I Just Couldn’t Save You Tonight’.