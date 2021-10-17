Listen to Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson’s new Christmas song, ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up on a new Christmas song, ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me’ – check it out below.

It comes at Kelly released her new holiday album, ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ on Friday (October 15).

The album features a collaboration with Grande which you can listen to here:

Back in September,Clarkson delivered a live cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ for her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Performed during the show’s ‘Kellyoke’ segment, Clarkson’s short cover of the synthpop track stays fairly true to the band’s original.

The artist has released a series of covers on her show. This year alone, she’s performed Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’, Charli XCX’s ‘Boom Clap’, Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’ and Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’, among others.

Meanwhile, Grande announced earlier this month that she’ll be giving up to $5million (£3.6million) away in free therapy in conjunction with World Mental Health Day.

Posting on Instagram on October 10, Grande revealed that she has teamed up with mental health platform Better Help for the giveaway, which she says is “only one small gesture”.

“I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources,” she wrote, “and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing,” Grande added.

In May of this year, Grande spoke out about “ending stigma” around asking for help in a social media post made for Mental Health Awareness Month.