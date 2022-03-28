Listen to Arlo Parks’ soulful cover of Kaytranada’s ‘You’re The One’

Arlo Parks has shared her cover of Kaytranada‘s ‘You’re The One’ – you can hear her rendition below.

The cover has been recorded for a special edition of the Spotify Singles series which is celebrating the Best New Artist category at this year’s Grammys, which will take place on Sunday (April 3).

Parks has been nominated in the category, one of two nods for the London singer/songwriter at this year’s ceremony (she’s also up for Best Alternative Music Album for her debut LP ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’), along with the likes of Glass Animals, Baby Keem and Finneas.

As well as her rendition of Kaytranada’s ‘You’re The One’ – originally a collaboration with Syd which featured on the producer’s 2016 album ‘99.9%’ – Parks has also shared a new version of her most recent single ‘Softly’. Both tracks, which you can hear below, were recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

“Why it was such a joy to record my Spotify Singles session in the studio, I felt somehow part of the legend,” Parks said in a statement about the songs.

“Syd’s voice in ‘You’re the One’ always had this effortless beauty to it in my eyes and I wanted to cover it to expose the romance and yearning behind the lyrics. It was an honour to be able to sing my new song ‘Softly’ too, to highlight the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in my career and celebrate being nominated for Best New Artist.”

Earlier this month Finneas kicked off the special Grammys/Spotify Singles series by covering Bon Iver’s ‘Flume’.