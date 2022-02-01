Listen to Arlo Parks’ sunny new single, ‘Softly’

Arlo Parks has released her first new music of 2022, a single titled ‘Softly’ – you can watch the song’s video below.
The follow-up to the Mercury Prize winner’s critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, is a juxtaposing track that pairs an upbeat, sunny backdrop with tender lyrics about a relationship losing its fire.
“‘Softly’ is a song about yearning, about how fragile you feel in the dying days of a relationship when you’re still desperately in love,” Parks said of the new track. “The song is about how it feels to brace yourself before the blow of a break up and reminisce about the days where it all felt luminous.”
The track arrives alongside a warm, sparse, and surreal video, set to what looks like a busy US city before it unravels, directed by Zhang and Knight.
You can watch the video for ‘Softly’ below:
Speaking to NME in December 2021, Parks discussed the evolution of her songwriting.
“My sonic palettes and tastes have definitely expanded, and the kind of music that I want to make has changed,” she told NME.
“But I think internally, the way that I write my lyrics, the way that I put songs together, is still that very personal, intimate, intentional way of doing things.”
Parks will be embarking on a worldwide tour starting February 16. She shared her plans to tour and write in 2022 back in September with NME. “I’m definitely doing a lot of writing, and it’s going to be a lot of touring for me – to be honest,” Parks said. “I’ll be going to America and sharing the music with the world.”
Last year, Parks received the award for Best New Artists at the BRITs. This year, she’s been nominated for two Grammy Awards, Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. She’s also nominated in two categories for the 2022 Bandlab NME Awardsincluding Best Solo Act From The UK and Best Solo Act In The World.