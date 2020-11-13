Listen to August Wahh’s brand-new EP, ‘Vivid’

Rising Filipino singer-songwriter August Wahh has released her brand-new EP, ‘Vivid’.

The artist’s latest three-track project, which includes previously released single ‘Hue’, was written during the coronavirus pandemic-inflicted quarantine.

“Lockdown musings and daydreams ~ baring my soul once again for the world to see. So glad to have met people that helped me make this [EP] a reality,” she said on Instagram, before thanking a number of contributors on the record, including London producer Subculture.

Leading up to the release of the EP, Wahh launched ‘Tapes from Vivid’, a digital diary that gave listeners a glimpse into the record’s recording process. Recorded over the course of four months, each diary entry spans no more than 30 seconds, and features either vocal samples, instrumentals, or vocal clips of Wahh and Subculture communicating back and forth as they toy around with production ideas.

Wahh made her debut in 2019 as an indie musician, quickly capturing the attention of fans across the Philippines. That same year, she released the ‘Labyrinth’ EP, a joint project with beatmaker crwn.

Since then, the young fast-rising singer had shared stages with the likes of Daniel Caesar and RAC. She has also performed at regional festivals such as Thailand’s Wonderfruit Festival and this year’s ASEAN Music Showcase Festival.

Earlier this month, Wahh provided backing vocals for She’s Only Sixteen’s new single, ‘Good Company’.