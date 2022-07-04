Listen to Baby Queen’s “liberating” new song ‘Nobody Really Cares’

Baby Queen has shared a brand new song – listen to ‘Nobody Really Cares’, a track about not pleasing others, below.

The track follows the singer’s recent track ‘Colours Of You’, which appeared on the soundtrack to Netflix show Heartstopper.

“’Nobody Really Cares’ is about realising it’s okay to be yourself and do exactly what makes you happy because people are selfish in nature and only have so much space inside their brains reserved for you,” Baby Queen said of the new track in a statement.

She added: “I think it’s really liberating to know that nobody cares about your self expression as much as you sometimes think they do so filtering yourself to please them is pointless.”

Listen to ‘Nobody Really Cares’ below.

‘Nobody Really Cares’ and ‘Colours Of You’ are the artist’s first new music since the release of 2021’s “underdog’s anthem” ‘Wannabe’.

At a recent London show, the cast of Heartstopper joined Baby Queen on stage for her performance of ‘Colours Of You’.

“To be asked to be a part of a story as beautiful and culturally important as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper was unbelievable, and still feels completely surreal,” Latham said about recording ‘Colours Of You’ when the song was released last week.

“‘Colours Of You’ is a song I wrote about one of the lead character’s journeys through the discovery and acceptance of his own sexuality. The song means a lot to me and is different to a lot of the music people have heard from me before, so I feel like I get to show a different side to myself as an artist and a writer,” she added.

Baby Queen is currently at the tail end of a support tour with Olivia Rodrigo. Check out the remaining dates below and get tickets here.

JULY 2022

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

6 – London, Eventim Apollo (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

7 – London, Eventim Apollo (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)