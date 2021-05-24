Bad Boy Chiller Crew have teamed up with the rising Salford rapper Jordan for a new collaboration, ‘Footsteps On My Shoes’ – you can hear the track below.

The song, which came out on Friday (May 21), follows swiftly on from the Bradford trio’s recently released EP ‘Charva Anthems’.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s new collaboration with Jordan has also received the video treatment, with the Salford-shot clip, directed by Kevin Hudson, featuring both artists.

You can watch Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Jordan’s video for ‘Footsteps On My Shoes’ below.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are among the artists who are set to feature during Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 later this week.

This year’s Big Weekend festival will take place online for the second consecutive year due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions, and will run on BBC Radio 1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from Friday (May 28) to Monday (May 31).

The likes of Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Enny and Kynsy are among a host of new and emerging acts who will record remote live performances for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021 – you can find the full BBC Introducing line-up here.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew recently took part in The Great Escape’s livestream event, which took place instead of the traditional new music-focused Brighton festival due to coronavirus restrictions.