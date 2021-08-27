Listen to Banks’ reflective new single, ‘Skinnydipped’

Banks has shared her reflective new single, ‘Skinnydipped’ – you can listen to it below.

The musician, real name Jillian Rose Banks, wrote and co-produced the song and worked with Michael Stine to co-direct the song’s video.

Speaking about the song, the musician said (via Stereoboard): “‘Skinnydipped’ is a song about finally letting go of something that you’ve gone back to many times before. It’s about knowing your worth and shedding your skin.

Advertisement

“The video is meant to portray women as divine creatures, wild in their natural habitat, untouched by society’s constructs.”

You can listen to the new song here:

She continued: “The sirens are magical, empowered, at peace and connected to one another. Celebrating sisterhood and women at all different stages. It was a really special moment for me to be able to direct this video with all of my best friends portraying the goddesses I see them to be.

“My friend Jaclynn, who plays one of the sirens, recently gave birth. Having her holding her beautiful daughter Benny in this video is a gift. The video Is about owning who you are, letting go of the past, and feeling proud at your purest form, naked and in nature.”

Back in June, Banks released the single ‘The Devil’. The track, which was also written and co-produced by the singer, was the first taster of an as-yet-unannounced upcoming project.

Advertisement

The video for ‘The Devil’ was created by Banks alongside director Jenna Marsh, and is said to be inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula and black comedy Death Becomes Her.

Banks’ last full-length came in 2019 with third album ‘iii’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “‘Banks has created another supremely intriguing musical world filled with ear-snagging lyrics and quirky production flourishes.”