Listen to Bawal Clan’s new Afrobeats-inspired single, ‘Big Fat’

Filipino rap crew Bawal Clan have released a new single, entitled ‘Big Fat’.

Released on Friday (April 1) via Hyphen Music on all major streaming platforms, ‘Big Fat’ features Afrobeats-inspired production by crew member Yung Bawal and Japanese producer Disk Nagataki, plus slick rap verses from Ankhten Brown, Nuevo, Lex Luthoor and Mic Rahman.

Listen to ‘Big Fat’ below.

Advertisement

The newly released track touches upon the theme of “big aspirations, big goals. Moving towards ‘em with courage and GOAT energy,” Mic Rahman explained via a press release.

“We wanted to do something different sound-wise so the producers came up [with] the Afrobeats vibe,” he noted, adding that fellow musician BadSeed provided assistance on recording the song’s guitars. A music video for ‘Big Fat’ is scheduled for release on April 8.

‘Big Fat’ serves as the rap collective’s first release of the year, as well as the first preview of their upcoming album, ‘Tales From Tha Crypt, Vol. 1’. The album is due for release sometime in April. Further details surrounding the album, including a specific release date, its tracklist and featured artists, have yet to be announced.

Prior to ‘Big Fat’, Bawal Clan most recently released the single ‘Bangungot’ in October 2020. Earlier that same year, they released the two-track EP ‘FUCK 12’ in September and the acclaimed collaborative album ‘Ligtas’ with Owfuck in May.

Advertisement

‘Ligtas’ clinched the ninth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list, with writer MC Galang praising the record for its “aspirational rap grounded in dim reality: music that’s jaded and feverishly impatient at the same time”.