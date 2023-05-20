Listen to Ben Howard’s encouraging new song ‘Walking Backwards’

Ben Howard has shared a brand new song called ‘Walking Backwards’ – listen below.

The song is the second preview of the singer’s fifth album ‘Is It?’, which lands this summer and was announced recently with first single ‘Couldn’t Make It Up’.

Set for release on June 16 via Island, ‘Is It?’ follows Howard’s 2021 release ‘Collections From The Whiteout’.

Of the new track, Howard said in a statement: “‘Walking Backwards’ is a song to remind ourselves you are doing just fine. A small, personal resistance to the growing pressure to conform.

“To let go of the constant expectation that we should be striving for more and ploughing forever forwards.. You are doing great, keep up the good work.”

Listen to the new track below.

In a statement, the singer revealed that the album somewhat revolves around his experience suffering a pair of mini-strokes.

“I found it impossible not to dwell on the absurdity of it, that with one tiny clot, one can lose all faculties. It really ate into the writing of the record,” he said, adding: “It was out of the blue. It was a confusing time.”

Alongside the new album, Howard is also set to embark on a series of UK and European shows which will off next month.

The dates will start with a performance in Madrid on May 18, and will also feature gigs in cities including Lisbon, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Vienna. A series of UK dates are also scheduled – including a sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace Park on July 22.

A newly announced date at Royal Albert Hall on June 1 has also been added, and tickets will go on sale on April 28 at 10am BST. Find tickets here.