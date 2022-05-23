Listen to Ben Utomo and A. Nayaka’s fiery new single, ‘Do or Die’

Indonesian rappers Ben Utomo and A. Nayaka have released their latest collaborative single, ‘Do or Die’.

Released on Friday (May 20) via Def Jam Indonesia on all streaming platforms, the track features thick trap production from Juragan Beat. The track also comes with an accompanying music video that sees both rappers performing in front of a white screen.

Watch the music video for ‘Do or Die’ below.

The braggadocios track sees both musicians rap about their riches over a slick beat comprised of piano keys, trumpets and trap percussion. “Bout to get rich / You know what it do / Bout to get a crib, million dollar view” raps Ben Utomo in the opening verse.

‘Do or Die’ marks the fourth time that the two Indonesian rappers have collaborated together. The two teamed up for Utomo’s ‘Full Of Control’ in August 2016, followed by A. Nayaka’s ‘Powder’ in July the following year.

In June 2020, the two would once again work with each other while featuring on DOPA’s ‘The Socket’.

Prior to ‘Do or Die’, Ben Utomo released the single ‘oouuh’ in November. In April 2021, he released his fourth studio album, ‘Indo Kid’ featuring the previously released singles ‘Indo Kid’ and ‘Izinkan’.

A. Nayaka, on the other hand, most recently released a seven-track English project titled ‘Cold Cuts’ in early April. He described the project as “an antithesis to the ever so growing ‘bilingual hip-hop/pop’ sound in Indonesia”.