Listen to Ben&Ben’s soul-baring new single ‘Inevitable’

Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben have dropped a new single ‘Inevitable’ to mark Valentine’s Day.

The song, which arrived on major streaming services yesterday (February 14), was written by frontman and guitarist Paolo Benjamin and inspired by recent events surrounding the band’s lives.

“Inevitable is a song that tries to describe the nature of fate, and how all our actions somehow lead us to some better place that is destined for us,” he said in a press release.

“It’s also a song about being real with someone, and that no matter how scary that may seem at times, there is freedom in bearing your truest nature with someone dear to you, even if that someone is yourself.”

Listen to Ben&Ben’s new track below.

Prior to its official release, ‘Inevitable’ made a brief appearance in a television ad by telco company Smart Communication. It starred Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin of South Korean drama Crash Landing on You.

Believe that anything is possible with #Smart5G at the palm of your hands. The future is inevitable, it’s time to break barriers. More on https://t.co/oA8fSm6dfk #SmartMadeBinJinInevitable #SmartBinJin #SimpleSmartAko pic.twitter.com/cGUiCofp9V — SMART (@LiveSmart) February 14, 2021

The latest track comes after Ben&Ben shared the song ‘Kapangyarihan’ in late December, which was written in response to the killing of Sonya and Frank Gregorio by a policeman in Tarlac, Philippines.

The same month, Ben&Ben also released their highly anticipated music video for ‘Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay’, starring the actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The nine-piece band have sporadically been releasing songs since the release of their debut album ‘Limasawa Street’ in 2019. In November, they released ‘Di Ka Sayang’, following ‘Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin’ in July.