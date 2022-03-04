Listen to Benjamin Kheng’s soulful new single, ‘Good For A Time’, featuring Bea Lorenzo

Singaporean singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng has dropped a soulful new single ‘Good For A Time’ featuring Filipino artist Bea Lorenzo.

The track was shared on major streaming platforms via Sony Music Entertainment on Friday (March 4).

Announcing the release on Instagram, Kheng described the delicate track as a “breakup song across two countries”. Both artists began teasing the release of the collaboration on Monday (February 28).

Listen to the track below.

“We’re alone, I’m fighting / The urge to say ‘well this is it’/ I’m aware the right thing / To do now is to hold you with the / Weight of the end,” he sings in the opening lines of the track.

The latest track marks Kheng’s first single of 2022. Last year, the former Sam Willows member collaborated with Taipei-based Rapper J. Sheon for the single ‘Fresh Feelings’ in January, and shared a romantic song ‘Baby Mama’ alongside a music video in November.

In August last year, Kheng released a brief music video titled ‘Worlds’, a “first-of-its-kind” collaboration with a virtual influencer named Rae.

Both ‘Fresh Feelings’ and ‘Baby Mama’ are Kheng’s first solo release since his 2020 EP ‘A Sea That Never Stops’.

In 2020, Kheng worked alongside Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones in the latter’s single ‘Better With You’.

Meanwhile, ‘Good For A Time’ is Lorenzo’s first release in more than a year. In October 2020, the Manila-based R&B singer collaborated with Ben&Ben‘s Paolo Guico for the Tagalog track ‘Kaplaran’.