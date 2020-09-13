Listen to Best Coast’s surprise new live EP, ‘Live At World Cafe’

Best Coast have shared a surprise new live EP – listen to ‘Live At World Cafe’ in full below.

The EP was recorded at a show the band played in early 2020 at the titular World Cafe in Philadelphia.

“Today we share with you a new live EP from a show we played at World Cafe in Philadelphia in early 2020 before ‘Always Tomorrow’ came out,” the band said of the new EP in a statement.

“It was the first time we played new songs for fans, and the first time we stepped on stage as a full band in a really long time. 2020 obviously went a lil crazy and we were forced to put everything on pause, but we hope this ‘Live At World Cafe’ EP will make you feel like you’re hanging with us.”

Listen to ‘Live At World Cafe’ in full below.

The live album was recorded just prior to the release of Best Coast’s new album ‘Always Tomorrow’, and sees them previewing a host of the album’s tracks.

Reviewing the new album, NME‘s Charlotte Krol wrote: “‘Always Tomorrow’ boasts a handful of punchy, promising songs but it’s frustratingly unambitious in scope. When the album treads old ground, the ideas are stale. Hopefully a bigger rejuvenation is on the horizon.”

Last month, Best Coast shared a new, LGBTQ-inclusive version of their 2020 hit ‘Boyfriend’. The new version of the song, which features different pronouns, sees Cosentino sing: “I wish he was my boyfriend/ I wish she was my girlfriend/ I’d love them til the very end/ But instead they’re just a friend/ I wish he was my boyfriend.”

Best Coast recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘Crazy For You’, which features ‘Boyfriend’ as its opening track, with a special live-streamed concert.

The gig saw the band perform the album in full, joined by guests including Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams and Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry.