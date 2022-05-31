Listen to Beth Orton’s soaring new single, ‘Weather Alive’

Beth Orton has released a new single today (May 31) called ‘Weather Alive’ – check it out below.

It’s the title track from her new album, which is released on September 23 via Partisan Records – her first for the label. You can pre-order it here.

A statement about the new album describes it as “a record that collates memories and experiences spanning a lifetime, with stories that touch on struggles, on healing and of beauty.”

Advertisement

Collaborators on the album include The Smile’s drummer Tom Skinner, Mancunian jazz star Alabaster dePlume, multi-instrumentalist/composed Shahzad Ismaily, and The Invisible’s bassist Tom Herbert.

Listen to ‘Weather Alive’ here:

Orton heads out on tour in support of Alanis Morissette later this month before taking ‘Weather Alive’ out on tour this October across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets for her headline tour will be on sale on June 10 here. Check out the dates here:

OCTOBER

7 – Academy 2, Birmingham

8 – St. Bartholomew’s Church, Brighton

9 – KOKO, London

10 – Arts Centre, Norwich

12 – St George’s, Bristol

13 – Classic Grand, Glasgow

15 – RCMN Concert Hall, Manchester

16 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Advertisement

Orton’s support slot with Morissette were rescheduled after celebrations for the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The shows were originally due to take place in autumn 2020 but were then moved to October 2021 and November 2021 before being cancelled once more.

Last October, Morissette wrote on Twitter: “Stay tuned for the rescheduled dates (coming very soon), and please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new ones. I can’t wait to see you each as soon as we possibly can.”