Listen to Björk and Rosalia’s defiant song to “help fight fish farming in Iceland”

Björk and Rosalia have today released a song to “help fight fish farming in Iceland” – listen to the song below.

The song came with a statement from Björk who said that all the profits from the song will “help the fight against fish farming in Iceland.”

Björk wrote: “People at the Fjord Seyðisfjörður have stood up and protested against fish farming starting there. We would like to donate sales of the song to help with their legal fees and hopefully it can be an exemplary case for others.”

She continued: “Iceland has the biggest untouched nature in Europe and still today it has its sheep roaming free in the mountains in the summers. Its fish has swum free in our lakes , rivers and fjords. So when Icelandic and Norwegian business men started buying fish farms in the majority of our fjords. it was a big shock and rose up as the main topic this summer. We don’t understand how they had been able to do this for a decade with almost no regulations stopping them.

“This has already had devastating effect on wildlife and the farmed fish are suffering in horrid health conditions and since a lot of them have escaped, they have started changing the DNA in the Icelandic salmon to the worse and could eventually lead to its extinction.

‌”There is still a chance to [save] the last wild salmon of the north. Our group would like to dare these business men to retract their farms! We would also like to help invent and set strict regulations into Iceland’s legal system to guard nature.

“The majority of the nation already agrees with us so this protest is about putting the will of the people into our rule-systems.”

You can listen to the song here:

Speaking to NME previously, Björk opened up about her continuing support of protecting the environment and how she found hope in young people challenging climate change.

She wrote: “Gen Z-ers are really radical, and I’m relieved that the environment is a priority for them – I’m up for it! When I read the news, most of it won’t matter in 20 years. The only thing that really matters is how we deal with the environment.”

Earlier this month, Björk released a fantastical animated music video for her new single, ‘Victimhood’.

The clip, directed by Gabríela Friðriksdóttir & Pierre-Alain Giraud, premiered during the Icelandic singer’s ‘Cornucopia’ tour stop in Lisbon on September 1.

You can see the remaining dates on the tour below and get any remaining tickets here.

NOVEMBER

18 — Krakow, PL – Tauron Arena

21 — Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

24 — Leipzig, DE – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

28 — Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

DECEMBER

2 — Nantes, FR – Zénith

5 — Bordeaux, FR – Arkéa Arena

Last month, it was announced that Björk won the award for Best Live Performer at the 2023 Association of Independent Music Awards (AIM). She will receive the award at a ceremony taking place later this month.

The award also comes in light of her 10th and latest studio album, ‘Fossora’, which arrived last September.