Listen to Black Country, New Road’s arresting new single ‘Snow Globes’

Black Country, New Road have shared their latest single ‘Snow Globes’ – listen below.

The track is the fourth to be taken from their upcoming second album ‘Ants From Up There’, which will be released on February 4 via Ninja Tune. You can pre-order the album here.

‘Snow Globes’ follows last single ‘Concorde’, and their previously released Steve Reich-inspired single, ‘Bread Song‘ and ‘Chaos Space Marine’. The new track made its live debut in 2020 and has since resonated deeply with fans. It’s a quiet and yet arresting number, with the band’s orchestral instrumentation gently ebbing and flowing around frontman Isaac Wood’s vocals.

Speaking on the single, drummer Charlie Wayne said: “Snow Globes was one of the songs which had existed before we wrote the majority of the songs on AFUT. Though it’s a pretty good representation of the musical world we wanted to explore on the album at large.

“Rather than writing a song with a number of distinct sections we wanted to see what we could do with one continuous riff. It was a real exploration in trying to create something maximalist whilst limiting ourselves with minimal musical choices.”

He continued: “Because the melodic instruments are all playing the riff in unison, Snow Globes left the drums with an interesting opportunity. The drums don’t sit separately from the rest of the band on Snow Globes, but we wanted to use them in a way that we hadn’t in the past.

“As the song progressed the drums still occupy a slightly different sound world, but because the rest of the band is playing in such a syncopated style, the drums were given a space to disregard rhythm and be completely expressive.”

‘Ants From Up There’, the follow-up to the band’s 2020’s Mercury Prize-nominated ‘For The First Time’, was recorded at Chale Abbey Studios on the Isle Of Wight, with longtime collaborator Sergio Maschetzko.

Black Country, New Road’s 2022 tour in support of the album includes their biggest headline show to date at London’s Roundhouse on February 8. See the full UK and Ireland schedule below.

FEBRUARY 2022

8 – Roundhouse, London

APRIL 2022

6 – The Foundry, Sheffield

7 – O2 Academy, Oxford

9 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

10 – The Empire, Belfast

11 – Olympia, Dublin

13 – Albert Hall, Manchester

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – Concorde 2, Brighton

17 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Tickets and details for all dates can be found on Black Country, New Road’s website.