Listen to Blink-182’s romantic new single ‘Fell In Love’

Blink-182 have shared another new single – listen to ‘Fell In Love’ below.

The romantic and energetic song finds a Mark Hoppus reflecting on the “lonely” nights he experienced before meeting his partner, and how the pair were destined to cross paths “at a party”.

“Do you remember the night when you came over?/ Playing songs, laying over my shoulder/ We made out ’til the sun came up/ Do you remember the time, remember the time we fell in love?” he sings in the chorus.

Arriving today (October 13), the track is accompanied by an official lyric video – you can watch it here:

‘Fell In Love’ is the fourth single to be taken from Blink-182’s highly-anticipated new album ‘One More Time…’, which is due to arrive next Friday (October 20) via Colombia (pre-order here). Fans have already heard ‘Edging’, ‘More Than You Know’ and the record’s title track.

The LP will mark the first time the classic Blink line-up – comprising Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – have released a new full-length project together since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’.

DeLonge quit the band in 2015 to focus on extraterrestrial research and his other group, Angels & Airwaves. During that time, Hoppus and Barker released 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ with guitarist Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio.

Blink-182 are currently out on a UK arena tour, and played two shows at The O2 in London this week. In a four-star review of the first gig, NME praised the trio’s “tight, endlessly fun comeback offering a well-needed moment of respite in a rather gloomy climate”.

You can see Blink-182’s remaining 2023 UK tour dates below, and find tickets here.

OCTOBER

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – AO Arena, Manchester

16 – AO Arena, Manchester