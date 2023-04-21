Listen to Bloc Party’s uplifting new single ‘High Life’

Bloc Party have shared their new upbeat single, ‘High Life’ – released midway through their extensive tour with Paramore. Check out the track below

Earlier this month, the band teased fans by confirming that new music was on the way. Now, that has come in the form of a new single, which marks their first new music since sixth album ‘Alpha Games’ – which was released in 2022.

According to the indie rockers, ‘High Life’ was made to represent the feeling of new love, and replicate those emotional highs during the start of a relationship. “I wanted ‘High Life’ to sound like falling in love again, the start of a new love intertwining, cemented by nights of abandon and stolen moments of intimacy.” said frontman Kele Okereke of the single. “I really wanted it to feel like a celebration.”

Advertisement

Released today (April 21), the single comes partway through the band’s ongoing tour with pop-punk veterans, Paramore. The series of live dates span across North America and the UK, and include an appearance at London’s O2 Arena this Sunday (April 23).

The collaboration between Bloc Party and Paramore also follows Hayley Williams’ praise for the band on her BBC Sounds podcast Everything Is Emo. Here, she hailed the band as Paramore’s “number one reference”, adding: “I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world.”

Alongside their upcoming dates with Williams and co, Bloc Party will also perform a handful of intimate headline performances, before returning to the UK for festival appearances. Check out a full list of their upcoming tour dates below and find remaining tickets here.

Bloc Party – 2023 Live Dates:



(With Paramore)*

APRIL

22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham*

23 – O2 Arena, London*

MAY

20 – Corona Capital – Guadalajara, MX

23 – Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina*

25 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, Georgia*

27 – 9:30 Club, Washington DC

28 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, New York

30 – Madison Square Garden – New York*

31 – Madison Square Garden – New York*

JUNE

2 – Capitol One Arena – Washington, DC*

4 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, Ohio*

5 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana*

7 – Little Ceasars Arena – Detroit, Michigan*

8 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario*

10 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, Ohio*

11- PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania*

13 – Amway Center – Orlando, Florida*

14 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel – Fort Lauderdale, Florida*

JULY

21 – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

22 – Leopallooza Festival, Cornwall

23 – Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire

Advertisement

In other Bloc Party news, back in 2022 frontman Kele Okereke told NME that he was “more excited about the energy that the band has right now” than he was concerned with their legacy.

“There might be aspects of this sound that are familiar, but the band chemistry is different, and to be honest we’re more excited about that,” he said.

“Obviously we have a history and a legacy but I’m more excited about the energy that the band has right now, because it’s not something we could have done in the past. With no disrespect to our previous members, I feel that the musicianship is in a place that it never was before. I’m excited that we’ve only really scratched the surface of what we’re capable of.”

In a three-star review of their latest full-length release, NME praised Bloc Party for “capturing the energy and the attitude that made them one of the most exciting groups to come out of that crowded ‘00s scene.”