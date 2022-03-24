Listen to Blossoms’ upbeat new single ‘The Sulking Poet’

Blossoms have today (March 24) shared their new single, ‘The Sulking Poet’ – listen below.

The band teased the single earlier this week, saying that it “sounds like Dire Straits, George Michael and Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel”.

Frontman Tom Ogden took to a video he posted on Twitter to share details of the track yesterday (March 23) before posting footage of the band performing the song in the studio.

Advertisement

Check out the video for the song – directed by Edwin Burdis, creative director for the Arctic Monkeys – below:

Speaking about ‘The Sulking Poet’, Ogden said: “I once saw a Blossoms fan page describe me as ‘The Sulking Poet’ and I thought that was a great name for a song.

“I have been told that I need to smile more from time to time. This song touches on the imposter syndrome I’ve sometimes felt in the past. How did I get here? Do I deserve it? Should I be enjoying myself more?”

The latest release follows on from previous singles ‘Ode To NYC’, ‘Care For’ and the title track from forthcoming new album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’.

Speaking previously about the forthcoming album, Ogden explained that the album revolves around a central character called ‘The Writer’.

Advertisement

“The more songs I wrote, the more I realised that the writer referenced in the songs was in fact me,” he said.

“Having been so busy for the past eight years I and the band have never really had the chance to step back and reflect on what we’ve achieved. You’re so focused on the future; write the next album then tour. Your life is usually mapped out at least two years in advance.”

Blossoms will showcase the record at a series of UK live shows this summer, including headline appearances at Y Not and Truck Festival, as well as support dates with The Killers.

‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ is released on April 29 – you can pre-order/pre-save the band’s fourth studio album here.