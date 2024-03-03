Listen to Bob Vylan’s cathartic new single ‘Makes Me Violent’

Bob Vylan have returned with their latest single ‘Makes Me Violent’, taken from their upcoming album ‘Humble As The Sun’.

It is the third single from the new record, following on from ‘He’s a Man’ and ‘Hunger Games’. The album is due out on April 5 via Ghost Theatre, and you can pre-order it here.

“To tell the truth, I can’t stand this place / It’s getting harder every day to put this smile upon my face / I can’t keep up with all the lies it creates / It might have it in the name, but trust me, there ain’t nothing Great,” frontman Bobby Vylan sings at the track’s outset, in lyrics addressed directly towards his home country.

Advertisement

Check out ‘Makes Me Violent’ below:

“Makes me violent is a letter to England,” Bobby has said. “A country that tells us not to be angry or violent but continues to carry out and allow some of the most violent atrocities in the world. But while it talks about the way this country has treated us and many like us it’s hopeful and is filled with resistance. We’re not going anywhere. We’re staying right here to give this place hell.”

The MOBO-winning group announced the new album back in October, alongside its lead single ‘He’s A Man’. It will be their first full-length since 2022’s ‘Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life’.

“This album is for the underdogs, the ones who come out swinging and those who refuse to be defeated in the face of injustice, and aims to remind listeners that anger is a fire that can be harnessed and put to use. The album creation started from a conversation with the sun, which is, after all, a big ball of fire that sustains life,” Bobby has said of the upcoming album.

“From masculinity to myths about the G Spot, the themes and topics explored on ‘Humble As The Sun’ make for an often humorously empowering celebration of the peoples ability to endure, overcome and bring about change.”

Advertisement

Bob Vylan are also heading on tour around the UK in April and May, when they will play:

APRIL

5 – Kingston, Fighting Cocks (Banquet Records show 1)

5 – Kingston, Pryzm (Banquet Records show 2)

7 – London, Bush Hall (101 Part Time Jobs Podcast live)

9 – Nottingham, Rough Trade

10 – Bristol, Rough Trade

11 – London, Rough Trade East

26 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill

27 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill