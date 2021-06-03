Listen to Boy George celebrate his 60th birthday with ‘The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread’

Ahead of his 60th birthday on June 14, Boy George has shared a new single, ‘The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread’.

The track was released alongside a film clip co-staring Boy George and Samantha Renke, the latter of whom also served as its director.

In a press statement, Boy George noted that his collaboration with Renke has been a long time coming.

“As soon I finished this song I had only one person in mind to be in the video,” he said. “I have talked with Samantha for a long while about working together and lockdown made it difficult. However, check out Samantha’s directorial debut. All the scenes and characters are filmed by her.

“Her humour and beauty are perfect for this song!”

‘The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread’ was co-written by Benny D, and comes as Boy George’s third single for 2021, following ‘Good Intentions’ in April and ‘Swoon’ in May.

Speaking to NME at the 2021 BRIT Awards last month, Boy George revealed he was working tirelessly on new music. “I’m just going completely kamikaze,” he said. “Fuck the rules. Don’t tell me what to do anymore.

“I don’t really have a fixed idea about who that person is anyway, because I’m not that person anymore. I probably wasn’t that person at the time.”

“I’ve never had this much time to indulge with what I’m doing musically. I make art as well, and I’ve just had a good time being still for a bit and going, ‘Actually, why do I what I do?’ It’s been an interesting year for me because I finally understand why I do what I do now.”

He also spoke about his forthcoming biopic, Karma Chameleon (named for the 1983 single that Boy George released as a member of Culture Club), which is set to explore the pop icon’s life through a stylised lens à la Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

“I’m not saying I was a bank robber or something, but all my stuff is out there. I’ve never really been a person who has had secrets. I’ve never had a press agent to stop these things coming out, so it’s all out there.

“So really the truth is the most interesting thing, I don’t think there’s any need to fabricate. It’s just whether whoever plays me gets me, and doesn’t think they have to play a caricature.”

In March, Boy George expressed an interest in releasing new music and art as NFTs (non-fungible tokens), musing, “I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sound like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac.”