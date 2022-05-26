Listen to Brandy deliver a rapid-fire freestyle over Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ beat

Brandy has delivered a rapid-fire freestyle over the Fergie-sampling beat for Jack Harlow‘s hit ‘First Class’, a fortnight after joking that she would “murk [Harlow] in rap”.

Earlier this month, Harlow appeared on New York radio station Hot 97 and, during an on-air game, wasn’t able to identify Brandy’s 1998 track ‘Angel In Disguise’ (from her hit second album, ‘Never Say Never’). That’s despite hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg giving him hints, one of which led to Harlow revealing he didn’t know Brandy and Ray J were siblings.

After the footage went viral, Brandy tweeted that she would “murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats then sing [his] ass to sleep”. She’s since done exactly that with an impressive freestyle over the instrumental for the ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ cut.

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

Advertisement

“Living legend, did I mention my résumé is amazing / The game need a breath of fresh air and I’m breathtaking,” Brandy raps early on in the track. “Paintin’ pictures, Cinderella scriptures / But that don’t mean jack in the streets / Jack of all trades, now I’m here jacking for beats.”

Listen below via Hot 97:

Harlow dropped ‘First Class’ in April as the second single from ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, following ‘Nail Tech’ in February. Harlow’s second studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘That’s What They All Say’ – arrived earlier this month.

In a three-star review, NME said that while ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ shows that Harlow is “always ready to deliver straight bars, a feat [he] proves he’s great at”, the album “doesn’t feature a bunch of seminal tracks, instead packing filler between his knockout singles”, and its “longevity is questionable”.

Advertisement

Back in March, it was revealed that Harlow will make his acting debut in an upcoming reboot of Ron Shelton’s sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump. He’ll star as Billy Hoyle, the role played by Woody Harrelson in the 1992 original.

In April, Harlow teamed up with Lil Nas X for a performance of their collaboration ‘Industry Baby’ at the 2022 Grammys.