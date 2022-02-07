Listen to Bree Runway’s empowering new song ‘Pressure’

Bree Runway has shared an empowering new single today (February 7) called ‘Pressure’ – listen below.

The single, which premiered as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1, is described as “the first of a trilogy of releases”.

Speaking about the new track, Runway said: “I’ve been away for a second now, but I’m back to apply exactly what the song title says: PRESSURE.

“I love how this song embodies everything I am. It oozes Africa with the rhythm of the drums, the attitude, the assurance and the fashion.

“I made this song with nights out in mind. You know when you look so good before you head out, and you hope that you bump into an ex or a hater? Yeah, that’s the mood.”

Listen to ‘Pressure’ below:

Runway told NME recently that she would love to work with Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, calling the psychedelic group’s music “magical”.

During the interview, Runway talked about some of her previous collaborators, including her “lifelong hero” Missy Elliott.

“Missy is now like a great big sister to me – she always has the most encouraging things to say,” Runway said. “I used to think that I didn’t fit the mould of a typical pop star, but she’s always made me feel like I can be fearless within my music.”

She also named some artists she would like to work with in the future, one of which is her “musical hero” Parker, whom she said she would also like to get high with.

“I think Kevin is unbelievably talented,” Runway said of the Tame Impala frontman. “The fact he’s able to write lyrics that have touched so many of us so deeply – and also make all of the music – is magical. Honestly, it’s like he’s not a real human being!”

Runway will head out on her first ever headline tour in March, with a trio of shows set to take place in Manchester, Birmingham and London. You can get tickets here.