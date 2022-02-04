Bring Me The Horizon have shared an instrumental version of ‘Moon Over Castle’, which appears on the new soundtrack for Gran Turismo 7 – check it out here.

The cover of the theme from the Gran Turismo franchise will appear on the official soundtrack for Gran Turismo 7, ‘Find Your Line’. It will be available from March 4 via Columbia Records and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Other artists on the soundtrack include Rosalía, Major Lazer, Nothing but Thieves, Fanatix, Kim Dracula, London Grammar, Jawsh685, Lous and the Yakuza, Lil Tjay and Disciples.

You can listen to the song via the visualiser below which showcases the Willow Springs course of Gran Turismo 7.

Earlier this month, Bring Me The Horizon rescheduled their 2022 European tour to the same month in 2023 due to ongoing uncertainties around the COVID pandemic.

The metal band’s tour, which is in support of their latest release, the 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, was due to kick off in Antwerp, Belgium on February 1.

But the band announced on social media that the 18-date tour has been postponed to next year. “We want to bring you the whole show with no holding back – the true Post Human experience – but we need to do it safely,” they wrote in explaining the decision to move the tour.

Several of the original venues had to be altered to accommodate the new dates.

Bring Me The Horizon’s-curated festival in Malta, which takes place from May 26-30 with guests Bullet For My Valentine, Beartooth, PVRIS, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Wargasm, is still set to go ahead as planned.

The band are also due to headline this year’s Reading & Leeds festival in August.