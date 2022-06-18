Brockhampton have shared their cover of Kool & The Gang‘s 1973 song ‘Hollywood Swinging’ from the upcoming new Minions film.

The Texas boyband – who are now on an “indefinite hiatus” after playing their “last-ever show” in April – contributed to the star-studded official soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru, which hits cinemas globally on July 1.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, the 19-track collection is described as a “funk-fuelled” project that sees the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Thundercat and Antonoff’s own band Bleachers put their own spin on various ’70s-era classics.

The forthcoming soundtrack has already been previewed by ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ by Diana Ross and Tame Impala, as well as St. Vincent’s take on ‘Funky Town’ and Kali Uchis’ version of Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto’s ‘Desafinado’.

The original version of Brockhampton’s sunny, feel-good reimagining of ‘Hollywood Swinging’ appeared on Kool & The Gang’s fourth studio album ‘Wild And Peaceful’.

You can listen to the cover in full here:

Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract shared the news of the group’s involvement in the Minions soundtrack on Twitter last month, revealing that their cover was actually recorded “two years ago”.

Other contributors include H.E.R., Caroline Polachek and Brittany Howard – check out the full tracklist below.

‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala ‘Shining Star’ – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975) ‘Funkytown’ – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc 1979) ‘Hollywood Swinging’ – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974) ‘Desafinado’ – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959) ‘Bang Bang’ – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966) ‘Fly Like An Eagle’ – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976) ‘Goodbye To Love’ – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972) ‘Instant Karma!’ – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970) ‘You’re No Good’ – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975) ‘Vehicle’ – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970) ‘Dance To The Music’ – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967) ‘Black Magic Woman’ – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970) ‘Cool’ – Verdine White ‘Born To Be Alive’ – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979) ‘Cecilia’ – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970) ‘Bang Bang’ – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966) ‘Kung Fu Suite’ – RZA ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru Score Suite’ – Heitor Pereira

During their performance at Coachella 2022 in April, Brockhampton confirmed that they’ll release one final album at some point this year.

The group subsequently shared a short trailer for the as-yet-untitled record. Brockhampton released their latest full-length effort, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, back in April 2021.