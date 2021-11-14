Listen to Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard’s stirring new single ‘Yourself’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared another taste of their forthcoming debut album, with the stirring new single ‘Yourself’.

At nearly six minutes long, the cut opens with bluesy tones and mournful saxophone, as vocalist Tom Rees sings: “I thought I would be alright, it’s crazy, nothing new / Cause I’m a living wreck without my baby, it’s true“.

The energy lifts towards the tail end of the track, culminating in a frenzied finale.

The band shared a video of themselves performing the song live alongside its release, with Rees writing of the clip on Instagram: “I cut my fringe on the day of shooting so it looks pretty good the level of effort I put in is clearly second to none”. Watch it below.

It’s the fifth single the outfit have dropped this year, following ‘New Age Millenial Magic’, ‘Crescent Man Vs Demolition Dan’, ‘Warm It Up’ and ‘You’. All tracks except for ‘Warm It Up’ are set to appear on their forthcoming debut album ‘Backhand Deals’, which is slated to arrive on February 25 via Communion.

In July last year, they released ‘The Non-Stop EP’, which NME gave three stars in a review.

“Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard aren’t the sound of a ‘70s rock revival, just millennial kids discovering iconic records from half a century ago, having their minds blown, starting a band and plugging in,” NME said of the ten-tracker. “It’s fun, intoxicating and powered by pure feeling.”