Listen to Carina’s soothing debut single ‘Just A Little Bit’

Filipino singer-songwriter Carina has released her tranquil debut single titled ‘Just A Little Bit’.

Carina, real name Nina Mamonong, dropped the new track on all major streaming services on Friday (October 23).

The artist – who is the sister of Leanne Mamonong, one half of Leanne & Naara – says the track was about new relationships forged during the pandemic.

Listen to the new single below.

“[The] song is inspired by connections that were made during quarantine,” she said in a post on Instagram. “It’s all about vulnerability, trust, and getting lost – in the best way.”

‘Just A Little Bit’ features additional vocals by Leanne. It was produced by Carlos Castaño, features Asch of hip-hop and R&B duo Tomcat on electric piano and synths, as well as Choi Padilla on bass and bass synth.

‘Just A Little Bit’ is the Mamonong’s debut single as Carina, though she has released pop covers on SoundCloud since 2013.

Some of the covers include acoustic or piano renditions of Beyoncé’s ‘XO’, The 1975’s ‘Robbers’, and ‘Don’t Know Why’ by Norah Jones.

In 2015, Carina was featured in Leanne’s SoundCloud cover of Meghan Trainor’s ‘Like I’m Gonna Lose You’.

Earlier this month, Leanne & Nara released the single ‘Keeping Me Up’, which received a music video.