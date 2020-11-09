Listen to CHAI’s cover of Mariya Takeuchi’s city pop classic ‘Plastic Love’

Japanese indie rock band CHAI have released a cover of Mariya Takeuchi’s ‘Plastic Love’.

The song was released on Friday (November 6) as a B-side track for the physical release of their previous single, ‘Donuts Mind If I Do’.

Listen to CHAI put their own spin on ‘Plastic Love’ below.

Mariya Takeuchi’s ‘Plastic Love’ got its second wind in 2017, decades after its original release, when an extended version of the song was uploaded on YouTube and has since amassed over 43million views. Its newfound popularity prompted Warner Music Japan to release a music video for a short version of the track.

CHAI signed with American indie label Sub Pop in October, marking the signing with ‘Donuts Mind If I Do’, a song about sticking to your guns. “When you’re feeling vigorous, when you’re feeling sick, You like what you like! No changing that!” the band said of the song in a statement.

Late last month, CHAI also featured on Gorillaz’ new album, ‘Song Machine, Season 1: Strange Timez (Deluxe)’ on the track ‘MLS’ alongside JPEGMAFIA.

And in August, CHAI collaborated with Spanish rockers Hinds on the song ‘United Girls Rock ‘n’ Roll Club’. The band’s last album was 2019’s ‘PUNK’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘PINK’.