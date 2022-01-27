Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have shared their new collaboration ‘Beg For You’ – listen to it below.

The long-awaited single was first acknowledged in May last year, when Charli revealed the pair had discussed making some music together.

In recent weeks, the pair have teased the track further, which is set to appear on Charli’s new studio album ‘CRASH’, due out March 18.

Now, the pair have dropped their new single which samples September’s 2006 dance-floor filler ‘Cry For You’. An official music video will follow next week.

Listen to ‘Beg For You’ below:

Charli has shared two singles from ‘CRASH’ so far: ‘Good Ones’ (which she later had remixed by Perfume Genius) and ‘New Shapes’ (which featured Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek).

The pop star has promised that her new record will sport “an overload of sexiness”, and teased that it will “make people dance and cry at the same time”.

Shortly after the album’s release, Charli will take ‘CRASH’ on the road for a world tour through North America, UK and Europe.

She was set to perform on Saturday Night Live last month, but was forced to cancel just hours before hitting the stage due to “limited crew”. The pop star remained on set for the episode, however, appearing in a sketch alongside host Paul Rudd and some of SNL’s regular cast members.

Charli is also gearing up to release a documentary about the making of her last album, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’, titled Alone Together. The first trailer for the film was released last month, following November’s announcement that it would be coming to cinemas this month.